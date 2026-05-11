Bhubaneswar: A man was stabbed to death while another was seriously injured by miscreants during an altercation following a road rage incident in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district Monday, police said.

The incident took place at about 2 pm near Belpahar Fatak under the Belpahar police station area of the western Odisha district.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Mahato, while the injured Akash Sahu was shifted to Jharsuguda hospital, the police said.

Three accused persons, identified as Chudamani Kalet, Pradeep Banchor and Pushpalata Banchor, have been arrested, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place following an altercation between occupants of a car and a two-wheeler. During the altercation, the accused persons allegedly attacked Mahato with a ‘bhujali’ (big knife), causing fatal injuries.

Mahanto was shifted to Lakhanpur hospital, where he was declared dead, while the injured Sahu is under treatment at Jharsuguda and is stated to be stable.

After receiving information about the incident, police immediately reached the spot, analysed CCTV footage, identified the involved vehicle and apprehended the accused persons, Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra told PTI.

Further investigation is in progress, and efforts are underway to apprehend other involved persons, the SP said.

PTI