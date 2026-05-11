Rayagada: The alleged abduction and killing of a youth sparked tension in Odisha’s Rayagada district Monday, as angry residents torched a motorcycle during a procession carrying the victim’s body and demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons.

The victim, Nikhil Hadipa, was allegedly kidnapped by miscreants at gunpoint, and later his body was found in Odisha’s Rayagada district early Sunday morning, police said.

Protesters carried his body in a procession near the Rayagada police station and accused police of deliberately delaying action against those involved in the abduction and murder.

Police forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order amid fears of further unrest.

Nikhil was allegedly abducted by some miscreants Saturday night from the Indira Nagar 3rd Line area under the Rayagada police station. His body was found near the Nagavali River at Tumbiguda, on the outskirts of Rayagada town, said a police officer.

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According to police, the miscreants allegedly chased Nikhil around 10 pm using a motorcycle and a four-wheeler. Following an altercation with the deceased, they opened fire as Nikhil attempted to flee the spot. However, the miscreants caught Nikhil and took him with them. Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar, along with the forensic team, visited the spot and launched an investigation into the kidnapping and murder case.

The investigation is currently underway.