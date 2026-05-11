Jharsuguda: Police have busted a racket engaged in illegal manufacture of diesel exhaust fluid in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district by arresting eight people, including one from Rajasthan and another from Chhattisgarh, an official said Monday.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is used in modern diesel vehicles to cut harmful emissions by breaking down nitrogen oxides into nitrogen and water.

Following a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at Siriabagicha Friday and seized huge quantities of DEF, suspected adulterants, and urea along with equipment and two vehicles, said Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police G R Raghavendra.

“Considering the technical and regulatory aspects, we involved the officers of the industries, agriculture and other departments concerned to ascertain the genuineness, source and lawful use of the seized materials and machineries,” he said.

The SP said that the accused were allegedly mixing urea with water and packing the product in containers bearing different automobile brands for sale in different parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Seven people were arrested on the spot while the mastermind of the gang was held from Rajasthan’s Jaipur Sunday, the officer said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Raghavendra advised all vehicle owners, transport operators, fuel tank dealers and farmers to be alert against the use of illegal DEF and diversion of subsidised agricultural urea for the purpose.