Patna: A person was killed while two others sustained grievous injuries after the two-wheeler they were riding rammed into a tree in Keonjhar district Monday.

The incident took place on Patna-Dhenkikote stretch of NH-220 near the Hanuman temple under Kosia forest range.

The deceased have been identified as Mangu Munda (22) from Tabhasarua village under Patna police limits of Keonjhar district. The injured have been identified as Pappu Singh and Tunia Das from Arua village under Jenapur police limits of Jajpur district.

According to locals, Mangu used to work in a crusher in Arua locality. Pappu and Tunia came out on a two-wheeler to drop him off at Khunchibeda. Meanwhile, the rider lost control over the vehicle and hit the tree, killing Mangu on the spot.

Pappu and Tunia were immediately rushed to Keonjhar DHH for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The cops have sent Mangu’s body for postmortem.

