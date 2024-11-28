Sambhal: The police have made another arrest in connection with the violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, bringing the total number of arrests to 28.

The latest arrest, made late Wednesday night, pertains to a breach of peace during the unrest. The arrested accused is identified as Farhat, 54, a resident of Chaudhary Sarai, Sambhal.

Security measures have been strengthened, and internet access remains suspended in the violence-hit district.

The violence occurred November 24 during a court-ordered survey at a local mosque in Sambhal. The situation escalated when stones were pelted at the survey team, leading to chaos in the area.

To identify those involved in the incident, the police Wednesday released posters featuring 45 suspects based on CCTV footage. The posters include images, along with the names and addresses of several individuals.

Moradabad Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh earlier confirmed that 27 arrests had already been made in connection with the violence, with a total of seven FIRs registered so far. Internet services in the area remain suspended as a precautionary measure due to security concerns.

“Following the legal process and adhering to the instructions of the honourable courts, we are making every effort to identify those involved in the violence,” Singh stated.

“Photos and videos of the rioters are being circulated to seek public assistance in identifying them. We are determined to bring the accused under the purview of the law,” he added.

Of the seven FIRs filed, four were lodged by the families of the deceased. In addition to the arrests, the police have banned 40 individuals linked to the unrest. Commissioner Singh assured that the internet ban would be lifted once confidence is restored among the public.

He also stressed that strict action would be taken against the masterminds of the incident, adding that the administration is working in accordance with the court’s directives.

“The situation in Sambhal is currently stable. The administration is maintaining constant communication with residents, and a strong police presence has been deployed as a precaution,” he said.

The administration has also announced that damages caused during the riots will be compensated by the miscreants involved. CCTV footage has revealed individuals with cloth tied around their faces, seen holding stones and pelting them at the police and survey teams.

So far, more than 100 suspects have been identified based on videos obtained from mobile phones, CCTV footage, and drone cameras. Out of these, 28 have been apprehended, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.