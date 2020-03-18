Hyderabad: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana rose to six as a man with travel history to United Kingdom has tested positive Wednesday.

The person was admitted to government-run Gandhi Hospital here, health officials said. His condition is stated to be stable.

The state has been reporting a positive case every day since last Saturday.

An Indonesian citizen was tested positive Tuesday. He was part of the 10-member group from Indonesia, which had come to Karimnagar town for a religious meet.

A techie, who was tested positive March 2, was discharged March 13. Four others are also undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

IANS