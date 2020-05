Bhubaneswar: One more person tested positive for COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to 170, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, Government of Odisha, Tuesday.

The new patient is from Ganjam district and with this, the district’s tally has gone up to three.

Notably, of the total 170 positive cases, with the number of active cases is 109, 60 have so far recovered from the infection and only one died due to the pandemic disease.

PNN