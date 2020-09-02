New Delhi: A day after reports surfaced that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has joined OPPO’s holding company in a senior role, smartphone brand Realme on Wednesday clarified that Lau’s new designation has nothing to do with their company.

According to multiple reports, Lau, CEO and co-founder of the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus, has joined OPPO as senior vice president and head of the product experience team.

With the new assignment, Lau will act as SVP and head of product experience at Ouija Holdings Ltd., internationally known as OPlus, which is a majority shareholder of both OPPO and OnePlus, reported GizmoChina citing a Chinese newspaper paper.cn.

According to the report, with Lau as the SVP of the holding company, he will be tasked with the responsibility of “brand synergy between OPPO, OnePlus and Realme”.

Realme said in a statement that Lau is newly-designated as SVP of OPLUS, taking care of part of the corporation business.

“This doesn’t mean that he is leading relevant business in all brands. His new designation has nothing to do with Realme. OPPO, Realme and OnePlus share a common investment, which is mainly related to certain supply resources,” the company said.

Furthermore, it added, Realme is operating independently in its full capacity and takes “100 per cent ownership of its product portfolio and R&D”.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that Lau will remain as the CEO of OnePlus in addition to his role as SVP at OPlus.

Lau joined OPPO in 1998 and was promoted to the head of marketing. In 2013, Lau left OPPO and founded OnePlus.

IANS