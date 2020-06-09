Bhubaneswar: Odia Language Literature and Culture department celebrated International Archives Day here Tuesday. The online event was attended by several dignitaries including Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Commissioner-cum-Principal secretary Manoranjan Panigrahi, Director Bijay Kumar Nayak and ex-technical director of National Information Centre Rabindra Narayan Behera.

Minister Panigrahi, attending the programme as chief guest said, “The Odisha State Archives is the mirror of our society and heritage. Our past glory, its grandeur and pride are well preserved in form of documents in the archives.”

Principal Secretary Panigrahi put emphasis on creating public awareness on how archives can become a source of primary information while Director Nayak said humans have a past and needless to say it is precious.

Rabindra Narayan Behera, the chief speaker on the occasion spoke largely on this year’s topic of artificial intelligence, digital preservation and emerging technology.

The Odisha State Archives received an issue of Jhankar, a 30 year old Odia magazine and nearly 1,000 valuable magazines from various sources. Superintendent Sheikh Ali proposed vote of thanks at the end of the event.