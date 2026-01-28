Bhubaneswar: Emphasising the Endowment department’s role in managing temple rituals, services, properties, and financial accountability, Law, Works, and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Tuesday said the department is considering introducing an online grievance box to ensure transparency and timely redressal.

He was inaugurating a training programme for Endowment Inspectors, Auditors and other officials at the Odisha Secretariat Training Institute, Unit-II.

Minister Harichandan said steps have been initiated to upload detailed information on all ancient temples under the Endowment department on the official website.

He said the initiative aims to create a comprehensive digital repository of temples, which will benefit researchers, tourists and the general public by providing easier and wider access to authentic information on the state’s rich temple heritage.

The minister said several laws govern temple management and related matters, and stressed that if newly appointed officers and employees study and implement these provisions effectively, many issues can be resolved smoothly.

Emphasising the importance of training, he said such programmes help officials better understand their responsibilities while enhancing their efficiency and professionalism.

He added that many challenges faced by the Endowment Department can be effectively addressed at the grassroots level by field officers, and urged participants to apply the knowledge gained during the training to make the administration more transparent, accountable and efficient.

Addressing the programme, retired Justice AS Naidu advised officials to gain a clear understanding of endowment-related laws and procedures and apply them diligently in their day-to-day work.

Principal Secretary Pabitra Mohan Samal encouraged officials to carry out their duties with patience, integrity and a spirit of innovation while discharging government responsibilities. Endowment Commissioner Lalatendu Jena delivered the welcome address, while Deputy Commissioner Dillip Kumar Satpathy proposed the vote of thanks. Law department Additional Secretary Shiba Prasad Mohapatra, Odisha Secretariat Training Institute chairman Manoj Kumar Sarangi, and several senior departmental officers were present on the occasion.