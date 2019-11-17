Abu Dhabi: Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed who was also a member of the 1992 World Cup winning squad has called for the resumption of cricketing ties between India and Pakistan in order to improve bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

The two nations have not been involved in any bilateral series for a long time and have been meeting only at the ICC events. The last bilateral series took place in 2012-13 when India hosted Pakistan for three ODIs and two T20Is.

“I think cricket should resume between India and Pakistan. I feel cricket has the ability to bind the two nations and improve their relationship. Cricket brings love, it brings joy and happiness to the fans,” Mushtaq Ahmed told this agency, Sunday.

“Thus, it is important for both the countries to play cricket against each other because fans want to watch them play,” Mushtaq added on the sidelines of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league.

“Whenever India and Pakistan meet, the cricket is highly competitive. In fact, the India-Pakistan series is bigger than the Ashes,” asserted Mushtaq.

The relations between the two Asian neighbours have further nosedived since August 5 when the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, thus ending the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. However, the recent opening of the Kartarpur Corridor is being seen as a positive step towards improving the bilateral relationship.

“When we will play cricket, things will become easier. It provides politicians with a great opportunity to communicate and set things on the right track. And that’s why I think communication needs to be there between the two governments,” the 49-year old pointed out.

“Both the countries should sit and discuss the situation and their problems. The recent opening of the Kartarpur Corridor is a great initiative for both the nations. All issues can be solved when communication takes place. And sports, particularly cricket, can play a very big role in improving the bilateral ties between India and Pakistan,” added Mushtaq.

IANS