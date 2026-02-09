Tensa: An arrested opium cultivator escaped police custody in Sundargarh district, triggering questions over security lapses.

Police and Excise officials Saturday destroyed opium plants worth more than Rs 30 lakh in the Punthi Pokhari area near Kalta panchayat under Koida police limits.

Two persons, Balaram Mundari, 32, and Budram Hare, 23, were arrested in connection with the illegal cultivation.

However, during a medical examination at the Koida hospital in the evening, Mundari allegedly broke through police security and fled.

Police fired four rounds while chasing him, but failed to nab the accused. More than 24 hours after the incident, Mundari has remained at large.

His escape despite a security cordon has raised serious questions.

Former Bonai MLA Bhimsen Choudhury alleged that police negligence led to the accused fleeing custody.

When contacted, Bonai Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ramchandra Biswal said the accused escaped from the hospital premises.

He added that raids were underway at multiple locations and Mundari would be arrested soon.