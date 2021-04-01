New Delhi: After successfully launching two smartphones under the OPPO F19 Pro series, the Chinese smartphone maker Thursday announced that it is all set to launch OPPO F19 April 6.

The OPPO F19 will feature a massive 5000mAh battery paired with 33W Flash Charge, and a brilliant AMOLED Full HD+ punch-hole display.

The company claims that with 33W Flash Charge, which runs on a 11V3A solution, OPPO F19 fully charges in only 72 minutes.

OPPO F19 is crafted for the youth who looks for trendy and stylish smartphones that not only complements, but also augments their lifestyle, the company said in a statement.

OPPO has been a leader in the industry when it comes to flash charging solutions and the latest offering, OPPO F19 is no different. It will redefine the fast charging solutions in its price segment, it added.

The company recently launched — F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro — with quad rear cameras and feature Super AMOLED displays in the Indian market.

OPPO F19 Pro+ price starts at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The OPPO F19 Pro, on the other hand, has 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at a price tag of Rs 21,490 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at Rs 23,490.