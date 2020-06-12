New Delhi: Expanding its popular A series portfolio, Chinese handset maker OPPO Friday launched its OPPO A5 in the India market for Rs 16,990.

The smartphone features 6.5-inch screen along with 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with 405 PPI pixel density.

“Our A-series is known for bringing in new perspectives to the market. Continuing the legacy, we are adding another stellar device to our A series of smartphones – OPPO A52, a perfect amalgamation of technology, performance and aesthetics,” Sumit Walia, VP, Product and Marketing, OPPO India said in a statement.

The device packs an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM which is expandable up-to 256GB.

The smartphone features quad camera set up at the back with a 12MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP Mono Lens and 2MP Portrait Lens.

There is a 16MP punch-hole front camera with f2.0 large-aperture lens.

OPPO A52 is packed with a 5000mAh battery and packs an 18W Fast Charge technology over a USB Type-C charging port.

The device runs latest ColorOS 7.1 customized Android 10-based operating system.