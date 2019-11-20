In a first for the company, Chinese smartphone giant Oppo will launch its customized operating system based on Android named ‘ColorOS 7’ outside of China. The operating system will be launched in India November 26, the company has said.

Oppo will host an event for the launch November 26. During the event, Oppo will unveil ColorOS 7 – under the theme of smooth and delightful and a focus on its new borderless aesthetics, fresh visuals and intuitive platform. Besides, the operating system is expected to offer a whole host of smart solutions intended at delivering a smooth and hassle-free user experience.

According to Oppo, ColorOS 7 currently has more than 300 million users worldwide and is being used in 72 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Thai, Indonesian, and many more.

“The launch in India affirms the importance of the Indian market for Oppo and ColorOS. As one of the top 5 smartphone brands in India, Oppo began its software development at its Hyderabad R&D centre starting from the ColorOS 6. With the launch of ColorOS 7 in India, the company expects to roll out more customised features for Indian consumers with the new OS and future upgrades,” the company said in a statement.

Oppo plans to include ColorOS fans along media for the launch event scheduled to be held November 26, 2019 in New Delhi. A live broadcast of the event will be held on ColorOS social media channel at: http://bit.ly/ColorOS-YTB.