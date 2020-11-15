Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has revealed that the second generation of its Augmented Reality (AR) glasses will be unveiled at the company’s Future Technology conference November 17.

The teaser poster revealed on Weibo shows the device will bring a comfortable wearing experience. The AR will have two cameras at the corners of the two lenses, reports GizmoChina.

OPPO AR glasses will be equipped with depth sensors. It will also use diffractive optical waveguide technology, support voice interaction and 3D surrounded sound.

OPPO may also showcase its hybrid zoom periscope lens that was announced earlier this year. The hybrid lens is capable of offering variable zoom between 3.3x and 5.4x and up to 11x hybrid zoom.

Last year’s ‘OPPO Inno Day’ was held a month later than this December. The company had then showcased its first take on a pair of AR headsets and an in-display selfie camera technology.

IANS