Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Thursday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of October 2.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of coastal Odisha and at many places over the districts of interior Odisha.

IMD has issued both orange and yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of October 2. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Orange warning (be prepared):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapada and Dhenkanal. The department has further issued water logging in low lying areas and possible damage to kutcha house and informal road alert for the above district people.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Boudh and Khordha.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district of Odisha.

