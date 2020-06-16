Cuttack: In its bid to protect the environment and nature, the Orissa High Court granted bail to a person Tuesday on condition that he will plant 100 saplings in his locality within three months. The person is an accused in an attempt to murder and theft case.

Justice SK Panigrahi granted bail to the accused Subhranshu Pradhan, while directing him to plant 100 saplings. The bench said that Pradhan will have to submit a proof that he has planted the saplings to the investigating officer of the case.

Panigrahi also directed the accused to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the officer as and when required. He has also been asked not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

The case mentions that Pradhan and four of his associates had barged into the house of one Akshaya Kumar at Madhupur in Boudh district January 31 night. They attacked Akshaya and his family members with sharp weapons. They also misbehaved with Akshaya’s daughter and looted his wife’s gold chain.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, police had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested Subhranshu.

PNN