Cuttack: Orissa High Court Bar Association, Wednesday, suspended advocate Siba Shankar Mishra from its membership on the allegation that Mishra had provided false information to the Supreme Court with regard to the lawyers’ strike in Odisha.

The Bar Association also served a notice on Mishra and asked him to clarify why his membership would not be terminated in this context. Mishra has been asked to submit his reply within October 30.

“Mishra will be removed from the Orissa High Court Bar Association unanimously if he fails to submit satisfactory reply on the issue,” said Bar Association president Gopalkrushna Mohanty.

The Bar Association has also lodged complaint against Mishra with the Bar Council of India. Mishra had informed the apex court that working of the Orissa High Court has been made almost impossible due to the lawyers’ strike in state. He had represented Orissa High Court in the SC.