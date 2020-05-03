Cuttack: Starting Monday, the Orissa High Court will hear cases through single judge benches aided by video conferencing. The decision was taken in view of rising cases of novel coronavirus infections in the state, a source in the court said.

Five justices will hear various cases through video conferencing during the third phase of lockdown.

While Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra will hear cases at court 1, Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo will do his duty at convention hall of High Court Bar Association. Justice Pramath Patnaik will hear cases at court 2 of old high court; Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra and Justice Akshaya Kumar Mishra will hear cases at court 24 and court 25 in the new high court.

The lawyers have been requested by the court to not file mention memo for any new bail application during this lockdown period. The court will hear emergency cases only, the source added.

Besides, the employees of the court have been instructed to maintain social distancing and other lockdown norms within the court premises.

