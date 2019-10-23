Bhubaneswar: Non-flowering trees and under flyover spaces will be decorated with indigenous and ornamental creepers to give the capital city of Bhubaneswar a new look.

The initiative will be undertaken by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in parks and road-side spaces as well across the city.

The creepers that bloom not only control erosion, suppress weed but will also add beauty to the landscape.

They are going to be used for adding aesthetic and colourful vegetation to non flowering trees.

Plantation will be carried out initially in 11 parks including 5 city-level parks and 6 colony level parks. They will be implemented in other parks across the city later this year.

The creepers will also be planted on road side trees, with special attention given to creepers which bloom in winter, as the temple city attracts its major tourism footfall during the winter days.

Horticulture and landscape experts working for BDA and BMC have found that the non-flowering plants despite having dense and beautiful foliage could not attract gaze of the visitors to the parks and roadside landscapes.

However, with an additional flowering creeper over them could enhance their potential a lot and would be smart, beautiful and full of greenery.

Sources said, emphasis will be given on indigenous creepers so that their growth and health would be uniform with minimal monitoring.

“The temple city, known for its green cover might have some occasional loss due to cyclones but these creepers (both non-flowering and flowering) with their quick growth and artistic leaf and flower arrangements would certainly transform the city parks, flyovers and roadside spaces to provide a new look.”

After the initial phase, the creepers would be introduced in all other city-level parks to provide the city an aesthetic look, BMC sources here said.

