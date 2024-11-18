Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) Sunday directed the police to inquire into allegations over a man claiming his minor son to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu’s Kalki Avatar and minting money from unsuspecting people.

OSCPCR chairperson Mandakinee Kar said the Commission took suo moto cognizance of reports of fights on the premises of Baikuntha Ashram near Khandagiri over the issue, and has directed the Bharatpur police to submit a report within 15 days. “It has come to the light that a minor is being used to gain illegal publicity over religious preachings. The act is undertaken with a sole interest to mint money. The district child protection officer is assessing whether the child had been a subject of ‘illegal labor’ or any vested interests for the act. After the receipt of the police report, the OSCPCR officials might visit the Ashram for further enquiry, and record the statement of the child,” she said. Earlier in the day, high drama unfolded on the premises of Baikuntha Ashram following complaints of a minor claiming himself as “Kalki Avatar” before his devotees.

Locals scuffled with the supporters of the self-styled godman after the latter tried to block their entry, said an officer from the Bharatpur police station. Around four days back, the minor’s father, Kashinath Mishra, made claims in a viral video that his son is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu (Kalki Avatar). This snowballed into a controversy as netizens decried the claims and demanded stringent action against Mishra for offending religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, Kashinath uploaded a video on social media later during the day claiming that he never likened his five-year-old son to an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. IIC Bharatpur police station, Deepak Kumar Khandayatray said the cops are probing the multiple FIRs lodged against Mishra and others in connection with the controversy. “No one has been arrested as yet,” he said.