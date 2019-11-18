New Delhi: After months of denial, actor Kriti Kharbanda has finally confirmed that she is dating her Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat. The actor who had been acting coy to rumours about the two explained that she first wanted to break the news to her parents before going public about the news.

However, if one watched last week’s The Kapil Sharma Show, one would have realised that sparks were flying between Pulkit and Kriti Kharbanda. The latter on the drop of a hat sat on Pulkit’s lap on a number of occasions.

Kriti Kharbanda was quoted as saying by a website that the rumours about her dating Pulkit is true. “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it,” said Kriti.

Earlier, when she was asked about the news a couple of months back, Kriti had completely denied it. She had then said, “Can you blame anyone for (spreading rumours)? We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Anybody would guess that we are in a relationship. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so.”

The actors have previously worked together in Veerey Ki Wedding. Pulkit Samrat was previously married to Shweta Rohira from 2014 to 2015. Pagalpanti also stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Arshad Warsi. The film directed by Anees Bazmi is slated for a November 22 release.

