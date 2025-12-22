Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to submit its response within one month regarding establishment and operation of a Micro-Composting Centre (MCC) at B1-Bharatpur, GA Colony here. NGT issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Jana Kalyan Samiti, which alleges the MCC has been set up in violation of criteria prescribed under Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The petitioner has challenged the location of the MCC on the ground that it has been established adjoining residential houses without maintaining any buffer zone. According to the petition, the continued operation of the MCC has resulted in severe nuisance and health hazards, making the lives of senior citizens, women, and children in the locality unbearable.

Although the MCC has a processing capacity exceeding 10 metric tonne per day, it was installed and is being operated without obtaining the mandatory Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) from Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), the petition alleged.

Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 prohibit setting up of solid waste treatment facilities within 200 metre of human habitation, water bodies, public parks and water supply sources. The petition further states that the site selected for MCC was never officially notified, and due process as required under the law was not followed. It has also been alleged that the land on which the MCC has been set up is classified as Forest Land, and no forest clearance has been obtained by BMC for carrying out non-forestry activities.

The tribunal observed that if the response filed by BMC is found to be unsatisfactory, the NGT may declare the MCC illegal and order permanent closure of the unit.

Notices have also been issued to the Housing and Urban Development department, Forest and Environment department, Khurda District Collector, OSPCB, and other concerned authorities. The matter has been posted for the next hearing on February 25, 2026. In response, BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana said that the civic body is in the process of drafting its reply and will submit the same before the National Green Tribunal within the stipulated time. He further stated that there are plans to gradually shift the micro-composting plant, but the process will take time.