Bhubaneswar: The School of Electronic Sciences (SES) at Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) successfully organised a one-day technical seminar titled ‘IC Packaging and Electronic Potting Simulation Using Moldex3D’, highlighting advanced simulation-driven approaches in semiconductor manufacturing.

The seminar commenced with a warm welcome address by Abhyarthana Bisoyi, followed by a vote of thanks delivered by Rashmi Rekha Sahu.

The event was graced by the presence of OUTR VC Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal and SES head Madhab Chandra Tripathy, whose participation underscored the university’s commitment to cutting-edge technological education and research.

The seminar was organised in collaboration with CoreTech System Co Ltd (Moldex3D), Taiwan, along with its Indian regional office.

Representing Moldex3D were senior manager Khaled El Bchiri and regional manager Marirajan Ramachandran.