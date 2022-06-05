Kiev: Ukrainian authorities have said that more than 200 civilians killed by Russian troops in the Kiev region are yet to be identified.

In a statement late Saturday, the Interior Ministry said: “Ukrainians who were shot and tortured by the Russians are still being found in Kiev Oblast. As of today, over 1,300 bodies of civilians have been exhumed.

“After investigations at the burial site had been completed, the bodies were sent to the morgue, where they underwent forensic examinations.

“However, more than 200 people are yet to be identified.”

According to the Kiev Region Police, a total of 1,314 bodies have been found since the war erupted on February 24, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

In early April, the Defence Forces of Ukraine liberated the Kiev region from the Russian forces.