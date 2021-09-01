Bhubaneswar: A total of 3,451 consumer cases filed in 2019-20 and 2020-21 (up to February) are pending in various district forums of the state, Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain told the Assembly, Wednesday. He mentioned the figures while giving a written reply to a question asked by BJD member Bhupinder Singh.

The minister said 5,813 cases were filed in the year 2019-20, of which 2,726 cases were disposed while 3,087 cases are still pending. Puri district forum with 395 has the highest number of pending cases while Sonepur with five pending cases has the lowest number.

Similarly, 556 consumer cases were filed in 31 district forums till February this year. Among them only 192 cases have so far been disposed of and the remaining 364 are still pending. Except Gajapati, all the other districts have consumer cases pending.

As per Swain’s reply, 341 consumer cases filed in 2019-20 are pending in Khurda district forum. The other districts that have more than 100 cases pending are Nabarangpur (236), Rourkela (179), Sundargarh (165) Jagatsinghpur (157), Cuttack (156), Jajpur (138), Balasore (125), Bargarh (107) and Jharsuguda (104).

