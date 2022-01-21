New Delhi: More than 4 crore adolescents between the 15 to 18 age group have received their first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of inoculation drive for them.

According to the Co-WIN portal, a total of 4,00,67,315 adolescents of this age group have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far. However, a total 4,13,91,852 have registered themselves for the first dose of vaccines on the portal.

“Over 4 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group vaccinated against COVID19 in just 19 days. Young India is contributing significantly towards further strengthening the nation’s fight against the pandemic,” said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet on Friday.

As Covid-19 cases began to surge in India, the nationwide drive to vaccinate teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years began on January 3. According to an estimation, around 7.50 crore teens of this age group have to be vaccinated. Out of total, over 4 crores have been vaccinated so far. As of now only Bharat Biotech’s indigenously-made ‘Covaxin’ is available for vaccinating this age bracket.

Meanwhile, a total of 69,48,753 precaution doses have also been administered nationwide so far. As per the health ministry data by Friday morning, the Healthcare Workers have received 24,43,673 precaution doses, while 22,78,810 precaution doses have been administered among the frontline workers. Among the 60-plus population, 21,39,443 precaution doses have been administered by Friday morning, said the health ministry.

With the administration of more than 70 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 160.43 crore as per the health ministry report.

IANS