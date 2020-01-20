New Delhi: More than 40 BJP candidates including its Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta filed their nomination papers Monday for the February 8 polls. Monday was the penultimate day for filing nominations. Delhi has a 70-member assembly.

Gupta, sitting Rohini MLA, filed his paper from the same seat. He was accompanied by Hans Raj Hans, party MP from North West Delhi. The BJP leader performed a Havan before going to the file his nomination papers in a roadshow.

Many other BJP candidates including Ravi Negi (Patparganj), Kiran Vaidya(Trilokpuri), and Rajkumar Dhillon (Kondli) also filed nomination papers. They were accompanied by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir.

“BJP candidates have worked very hard on the ground in the past five years and I am sure that they will do very well,” Gambhir said on the occasion.

Sitting Vishwas Nagar MLA OP Sharma also filed his nomination papers to seek re-election from the same seat, at Nand Nagri SDM office. He was accompanied by Sonali Jaitley, daughter of late Arun Jaitley. Another sitting MLA Jagdish Pradhan also filed his nomination papers from Mustafabad constituency.

BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate Suman Gupta, accompanied by North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh, rode an e-rickshaw to go for filing his nomination papers.

“More than 40 BJP candidates filed their nomination papers in presence of their supporters Monday. The candidates who filed the nominations included BJP national secretary Sardar RP Singh (Rajender Nagar), and Delhi BJP general secretary Ravindra Gupta(Matia Mahal),” said a statement.

Senior party leaders and Union Ministers including Harsh Vardhan, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, all three MPs, accompanied the candidates in Assembly segments lying in their Lok Sabha constituencies.

Other BJP candidates who filed their nominations included Jai Prakash JP (Sadar Bazar), Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), Shikha Rai (Greater Kailash), Subhash Sachdeva (Moti Nagar) and Anil Jha (Kirari).

Agencies