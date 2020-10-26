Daringibadi: Daringibadi police in Kandhamal district seized Monday 48 kg of marijuana from a place under Kirikuti panchyat. The contraband was being smuggled to neighbouring states, Sunday. Police also arrested two persons in this connection. They have been identified as Mithun Digal and Ullas Chandra Mallik.

Source said that the two arrested persons were waiting for a vehicle at K Nuagaon area of the district. They had four sacks with them. Their movements evoked suspicion among the locals who then informed the Daringibadi police station.

Within minutes a police team reached the spot within minutes. Seeing the police the two tried to flee the spot, but could not. They were nabbed with the contraband material.

During questioning, the arrested duo said that they were waiting for a private vehicle which would have taken them to neigbouring Andhra Pradesh. They informed that they had some local contacts in Andhra and through them they would sell the stuff. Police have now contacted their Andhra contacts to identify those persons.

