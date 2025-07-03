Berhampur: A day after a youth killed his lover after inviting her to a lodge near New Bus stand under Baidyanathpur police limits in the Silk City here and later surrendered to police, police took the accused to the lodge to reconstruct the crime scene Wednesday.

The deceased, Priya Kumari Moharana, 24, was a resident of Reddyka Sahi in Lanjipalli area, while the accused Abhaya Kumar Moharana, 24, a resident of Umanagar here, police said. Meanwhile, the accused recreated the crime scene as he admitted to have slit the throat of his lover Priya and stabbed her various body parts with a knife Wednesday. Meanwhile, police registered a case over a complaint by the victim’s father Prabhakar Moharana and took the accused to Pushpanjali lodge. Police spotted blood stains all around room no-112 of the lodge and seized the blood-stained knife, the mobile phone and bike of the accused as well as the scooter of the victim. Police also collected the viscera samples of the victim and sent them for medical examination. According to police, Abhaya checked into Pushpanjali lodge around 11:30am after inviting Priya to the place Tuesday. Priya arrived a little later. The couple spent some time together before Abhaya allegedly stabbed her 20 times around 3pm, resulting in her death. Following the incident, the accused went to City Hospital for treatment of an injury on his hand. From there, he went to Gosaninuagaon police station and surrendered, police said. Abhaya and Priya were into a relationship for quite a few years. Enraged over Priya’s decision to marry another person, Abhaya killed her in the lodge, police claimed. The deceased was working as a laboratory assistant in a private hospital here while the accused was unemployed, police said. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said, “The couple booked a room for a day. The accused had a clear motive to kill her and had brought a knife with him. After spending some time in the room, Abhaya stabbed her.” Police also said that Priya had tried to resist, but the accused overpowered her and stabbed her multiple times in her neck, back, chest and abdomen, leading to her death on the spot.