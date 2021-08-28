Yangon: Myanmar authorities have arrested 322 suspects in connection with 619 mine explosions that took place in the Yangon region since February this year, spokesperson for the State Administration Council said.

Addressing reporters on Friday, Zaw Min Tun, head of the council’s Information Team, 59 other suspects were also arrested for violent acts which killed 84 civilians in Yangon from February 1 to August 26, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 199 suspects were also captured for possessing firearms, along with 58 arms, 2,975 rounds of assorted ammunition and related materials in the region.

During the period, 467 events of explosions took place in Mandalay region, in which 74 suspects were arrested, while 68 suspects were detained for committing terror acts which killed 126 civilians, Zaw Min Tun said.

Along with the seizure of 938 arms and 34,351 rounds of assorted ammunition, 156 suspects were also arrested by the regional authorities.