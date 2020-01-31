New Delhi: The government’s Smart City mission seems to be moving smoothly with the Economic Survey Friday suggesting that under the initiative, more than 5,000 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore were under different stages of implementation in 100 cities across the country.

The Survey noted that in all the target cities, Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) have already been incorporated while City Level Advisory Forums (CLAFs) and Project Management Consultants (PMCs) have been set up.

“Since the launch of the mission, 5,151 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are at various stages of implementation in the 100 cities,” the Survey said.

As November 14, 2019, 4,154 SCM projects worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore (72 per cent of the total proposals) have been tendered, out of which 3,359 projects worth Rs 1.05 lakh crores (51 per cent of total proposals) have been issued work orders.

Additionally, about 1,290 projects worth Rs 22,569 crores have been completed and are operational.

Breaking down the developments in creating smart cities across the length and breadth of the country, the Survey said that smart command and control centres worth Rs 4,135 crore have been completed in 26 cities.

As many as 51 smart water works worth Rs 2,136 crore have been completed, 127 smart road projects worth Rs 1,784 crore have been completed and 39 smart solar projects worth Rs 204 crore have been completed under the Mission, it said.

The Smart Cities Mission was launched on June 25, 2015. The first list of 20 cities announced on January 28, 2016. The fast tracklist of 13 cities was announced on May 24, 2016. The second list of 27 cities was announced on September 20, 2016. The third list of 30 cities announced on June 23, 2017, and the final list was announced in January 2018.

Under the mission, the Centre allocates Rs 500 crore to each of the cities for implementing projects proposed by it. This amount is matched with a grant of the same amount by the respective state.