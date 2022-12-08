Berhampur: Scores of buildings, shopping malls, apartments, and hotels have come up in the areas under Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) without approval of the latter. Many of the shopping malls do not have parking lots too. The BeMC authorities have taken such ‘illegal structures’ seriously. The local body has decided that action will be taken against the owners of these buildings who have not taken its approval. Reports said, the BeMC had prepared a list of such illegal buildings and structures under its jurisdiction. This has left the owners of such buildings worried.

Over 150 building owners have been served with notices from the BeMC. They were told to send their replies within 15 days, said BeMC Commissioner J Sonal. The BeMC Commissioner said that a few days ago there was a review meeting on the revenue loss of the BeMC. It revealed that the number of approved buildings was decreasing while number of buildings in the area is on an increase. Later, the BeMC Commissioner and senior officials took round of the city and identified scores of buildings made without administrative approval.

Owners of many buildings have not taken occupation certificates from the BeMC, which stands in violation of Odisha Development Authority Act, said the BeMC Commissioner. These building owners have been asked to reply on what basis they made their buildings. “If the building owners fail to reply in 15 days, legal action will be taken against them,” said the BeMC Commissioner. He said that Berhampur subcollector, tehsildar and the SP have been apprised of the development.