New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who is in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case, was taken to AIIMS Monday evening after he complained of illness.

Chidambaram is currently undergoing ED custody till October 30 after he was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act October 16.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested the former minister on August 21 in INX media corruption case. However, he succeeded in getting bail from the Supreme Court October 22.

Chidambaram is being probed for his alleged involvement in irregularities in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media during his term as Finance Minister.