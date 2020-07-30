New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said Thursday the government should acknowledge what he alleged is a ‘deepening economic crisis’ in India. The former Finance Minister P Chidambaram pointed out that the telecom and aviation sectors require government intervention. He said the two sectors are struggling and may cost thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

“When will the BJP government acknowledge the gravity of the deepening economic crisis in India? When will the Prime Minister acknowledge his failure and the failure of his economic managers,” Chidambaram asked on Twitter.

“Will the government realise that one of our major telecom companies is on the verge of collapse. The government has no plans to save the struggling telecom industry,” Chidambaram asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Also read: Government’s fiscal stimulus package hopelessly inadequate: P Chidambaram

The former minister also asked if the government realises that the aviation industry has suffered massive losses. He claimed that ‘each one of them will go the Air India way’ unless the government steps in with a rescue plan.

“Millions have lost their jobs or livelihood in the last 12 months. The collapse of two major industries – telecom and aviation – will cost many more thousand direct and indirect jobs,” Chidambaram asserted.

Chidambaram has been critical of the government’s handling of the economy, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI