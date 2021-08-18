Bhubaneswar : A tripartite agreement was Tuesday signed among the Government ITI Bhubaneswar, Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) and FICCI Ladies Organsiation (FLO) Bhubaneswar chapter to work for economically-deprived sections of the society through skill development.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Government ITI Bhubaneswar principal Jeetamitra Satpathy, Humara Bachpan Trust executive director Arpita Patnaik and FLO Bhubaneswar chapter chairperson Sunita Mohanty.

The three parties have come forward to extend their support for the benefit of the youth through skill development, while putting special focus on the financially-underprivileged sections of the society.

As per the agreement, the three parties will provide industry-focused quality education to underprivileged girls to overcome the barriers of poverty and become self-reliant. The agreement aims at raising both employability and productivity among girls through industry-based training modules, which will groom them as competent professionals.

Government ITI Bhubaneswar principal Jeetamitra Satpathy said the objective of the agreement is to develop the skills of underprivileged young girls and enable them to earn an independent living. The program will also look forward to empowering girls by promoting right attitude towards work and develop their interpersonal skills.

As per the agreement, the HBT and FLO will identify youths, especially girls, for enrollment and prepare them for identified vocations spanning different sectors. This apart, the FLO will also provide mentorship to the enrolled girls students by its member who are mostly women entrepreneurs. They will also organise workshops for ITI girls for skill development.