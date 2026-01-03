Bhubaneswar: Odisha government credited a total of Rs 2,566 crore to farmers’ bank accounts as part of the ongoing paddy procurement process, official sources said Friday.

So far, about 11,10,602 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured from 2,49,888 registered farmers across 18 districts of the state.

Of the total amount paid, Rs 1,961 crore has been disbursed towards the Minimum Support Price (MSP), while Rs 605 crore has been provided as input assistance.

The government stated that payments are being transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts within 48 hours of the sale of paddy.

Registered farmers are selling their produce at designated mandis, which have been equipped with facilities such as temporary shelters, drinking water, and CCTV surveillance to ensure smooth operations.

Officials have been deployed at each mandi to monitor the procurement process closely, an official said.

As per the government, farmers have been advised to avoid middlemen and sell their paddy only through the government procurement system, strictly adhering to official guidelines.

Any grievances related to paddy sales can be reported to the concerned officials and are being addressed promptly.

The procurement operation is currently underway in Balasore, Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, and Sundargarh districts.