Boudh: Paddy worth lakhs was reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out in Sindurpur village under Kantamal police limits in Boudh district late Tuesday night.

The incident took place near the crop field of one Manoj Bhoi in the village and engulfed at least six stacks to reduce those completely into ashes.

On being informed, Sonepur and Kantamal fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

According to the villagers, Manoj who had cultivated seven acres of paddy in the year 2019, had kept the paddy on an open field to dry when the mishap took place.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, Bhoi has suspected past enmity behind the mishap.

Meanwhile, residents of Sindurpur village have demanded compensation for the farmer as the incident has broken the financial backbone of his family.

On being informed, Kantamal Police reached the spot to probe the cause of the fire.

PNN