Bargarh: Everyone is trying their best to contribute to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus. Padma Shri and poet Haldhar Nag is also doing his bit. The poet was seen distributing masks Thursday at Ghens Bazaar under Sohela block in Bargarh district.

“Coronavirus has already become a pandemic. To win the battle against this deadly virus, everyone will have to fight unitedly. Both the central and state governments have urged us to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. We have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. This has been done for our own safety. If we are safe, the country is safe,” Nag said.

The Padma Shri awardee also said that his main aim is to spread awareness among people regarding COVID-19. “I have been trying tell people the importance of doing even small things right. Wearing masks has been made mandatory in Odisha. So I am distributing masks. Whenever people come out of their homes, they should wear masks,” added Nag.

PNN