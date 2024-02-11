Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be holding a peaceful protest Sunday to protest alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has ordered repolling at certain polling booths amid allegations of rigging. February 15, repolling will be held at 26 polling stations of NA-88, PS-18 and at 25 polling stations of PK-90, Dawn reported.

The repolling on abovementioned stations was ordered after a mob allegedly set fire to polling material at the returning officer’s office, unidentified people confiscated polling material and damage caused to polling material by terrorists, the ECP said.

The poll watchdog has also sought a report from the district regional officer within three days regarding alleged vandalism at one polling station of NA-242 (Karachi Keamari-I).

On the other hand, the PTI posted on X Saturday: “Tomorrow at 2pm, there will be a peaceful protest in the entire South Punjab if the public mandate is violated,” Dawn reported.

The PTI will also be protesting at Ghanta Ghar in Faisalabad and outside the Election Commission office in Rawalpindi.

To protest ‘rigging’, JUI(F) has also announced to launch a protest campaign.

JUI(F) has asked the workers to stage a sit-in on the main highways across Sindh and block the key road links of the province.

Alleging rigging, PTI-affiliated independent candidates have also moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the results of PP-164 and NA-118, where the father-son duo, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, have secured a win, ARY News reported.

