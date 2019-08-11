A video of a Pakistani woman yelling at Priyanka Chopra and questioning Priyanka on her role as a United Nations Goodwill ambassador and her controversial tweet where she wrote, “Jai Hind (Long live India) #IndianArmedForces,” is going viral on social media.

However, it is Priyanka Chopra’s grace that is winning over the internet.

The incident occurred while Priyanka was speaking at the Beautycon Los Angeles Saturday afternoon when the Pakistani woman attacked her.

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

The Pakistani woman questioned, “You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this …As a Pakistani, millions of people, like ,me, have supported you in your business,” the woman is heard saying and her voice then weans off even as Priyanka says from the stage, “I hear you!”

Responding to the woman, a calm and composed Priyanka said, “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India,” Priyanka began her response, which was captured on video by Twitter user, @itsnotkadi. “War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me.”

She continued, “But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now… girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”