Islamabad: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Saturday said that Pakistan is facilitating the Iran-US talks and it will continue with efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region and beyond, as uncertainties surround the second round of negotiations.

Dar, who is also the foreign minister, held a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to review the latest developments in the region, according to a statement by the Foreign Office (FO).

He reiterated that Pakistan is facilitating Iran-US talks for achieving peace and stability in the region and beyond. Pakistan will continue with its efforts in this regard.

He also underlined that Pakistan’s official policy statements on the Iran-US facilitation process are only those issued by official sources, it said.

Unnamed Pakistani officials or sources, whether quoted in print or social media, do not reflect Pakistan’s official position, he added.

Dar also advised print and electronic media to refrain from speculative reporting and focus on official statements only.

In a related development, Dar also spoke with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan and shared developments regarding ongoing diplomatic efforts by Pakistan.

He emphasised that sustained engagement through dialogue and diplomacy remains the only viable means for promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond, according to the FO.

Separately, Dar spoke late last night with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and the two leaders discussed the ongoing diplomatic efforts being facilitated by Pakistan, and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy.

They emphasised the importance of sustained engagement to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond, the FO said.

Dar has been leading Pakistan’s telephone diplomacy and has been regularly talking to the foreign ministers of various countries since the conflict between the US and Iran began.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived here late Friday and held meetings with the Pakistani leadership Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Baqaei said in a social media post that no meeting was planned to take place between Iran and the US.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US Special Envoy on the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner would be leaving for Pakistan Saturday to engage in direct talks with representatives of the Iranian delegation.

There is no official word on whether direct talks between Washington and Tehran will take place during the visit.