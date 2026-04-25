Kathmandu: Nepal’s Government Saturday demolished hundreds of illegal structures built by landless settlers along the banks of the Bagmati River in the Thapathali and Gairegaun areas of Kathmandu.

The illegal structures were demolished under the joint efforts of the Federal Government, led by Balendra Shah, and Kathmandu Metropolitan City, with the help of the Armed Police Force, Nepal Police and Kathmandu Metropolitan Police personnel.

Some two dozen families of landless settlers, who were residing in the Thapathali area, have been shifted to temporary shelters at Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu and Kirtipur Municipality, according to the police.

Around 146 families of landless settlers, residing in huts and temporary structures, were removed from the Thapathali area, while around 200 families were removed from the Gairegaun area, it added.

The removal of the illegal structures is part of the government’s plan for the beautification of Kathmandu Metropolitan City and restoration of the banks of the Bagmati River.

Balen had made unsuccessful efforts to remove the illegal structures in Thapathali along the bank of the Bagmati River when he was the Mayor of Kathmandu a couple of years ago.

The move could not succeed as the K P Oli-led government did not cooperate with the then-Mayor Balen.

However, this time the demolition of the illegal structures was peaceful, as the government had informed settlers in advance to remove their belongings and vacate the area voluntarily with the promise of alternative arrangements.

The government had also issued a notice saying that it would provide alternative land and rehabilitation arrangements to the landless settlers.

The illegal structures in the Shantinagar and Gaushala areas along the riverbank will also be demolished during the government’s two-day drive.