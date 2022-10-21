Melbourne: Pakistan top-order batter Shan Masood was hit on the head during a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here Friday. The blow came just ahead of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup opener Sunday against India creating concern within the team. However, officials later said that Shan Masood is ‘normal’ and his CT scan has revealed superficial bruising.

The latest update from the PCB medical team in Australia is that Masood’s neurological observations are normal.

“The CT scan revealed a superficial bruising in the area where Masood was struck, but he is currently asymptomatic. The batter will undergo a concussion re-test Saturday,” the PCB said in a statement Friday.

In a freak incident, left-handed Masood the blow on the right side of his head from a stray shot off the bat of Mohammad Nawaz while playing against a spinner.

Also read: Pakistan clash: India still undecided about 11th player for crucial game

The 33-year-old was wearing pads but not the helmet as he was waiting for his turn to bat. Masood fell on the ground and looked in pain. He was soon attended by the team doctor and then rushed to the hospital.

It remains to be seen whether Masood will be fit for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup opener. They have another left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman in the squad to replace him.

Masood made his T20I debut in their home series against England in September this year. He played all seven T20Is and slammed two half centuries. But he struggled in the recent tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.