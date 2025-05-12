Islamabad: Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (DGISPR) has dismissed rumours about having an Indian female pilot in its custody, stating that it is all part of a disinformation campaign and false reporting following the latest intense and aggressive confrontation between the two neighbouring countries.

During a press conference chaired by DGISPR and Senior officials of Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Lt. General Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry urged the public not to fall for misinformation.

“I can confirm very clearly that we don’t have any Indian pilot in custody. This is all social media chatter. This is all part of the multiple sources of fake news and propaganda that have been generated from multiple sources,” said Chaudhry.

The clarification from DGISPR put to rest all speculations that Pakistan may have downed an Indian fighter jet and taken into custody a female Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. The reporting by international media and various video clips from different areas, showing locals running into the mountains and claiming that they saw the Indian pilot land in the mountains, flying through a parachute, has also been dismissed completely.

“Al-Jazeera cited Pakistan government and security sources stating that the Indian pilot was captured and two jets were downed. There are videos on social media, showing clearly that locals in Kotli, Kashmir, rushed to the mountains looking for the Indian pilot, who they saw fly down on a parachute,” said Zubair, a local resident of Islamabad.

The news of a suspected IAF pilot capture became the talk of the town as rumours and speculations brought back memories of February 2019 when IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani military and later released.

“We remember how Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured. And how at the time, the term ‘tea is fantastic’ went viral,” another local from Kotli said.

It is noteworthy that the Indian military officials have also confirmed that all IAF pilots who participated in Operation Sindoor are safe.

IANS