Jammu: Hours after launching unprovoked firing across the Line of Control in Gurez sector of Bandipora district Friday, Pakistan used mortars and other weapons to target Indian positions in Balakote sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

At around 4.30 p.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Balakote sector, Colonel Devender Anand said.

This was barely four hours after they resorted to similar ceasefire violation in Gurez sector of the Valley creating panic among villagers living close to the LoC in Kanzalwan village.

“Indian army retaliates befittingly,” the defence spokesman said.

Some villagers started shifting to safer places with their families following the attacks.