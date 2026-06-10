Islamabad: The Pakistan government will present the budget for the next fiscal year in parliament June 12, a top official said Wednesday.

The Federal Budget FY 2026-27 will be presented in the National Assembly of Pakistan on June 12, 2026, by the Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Khurram Schehzad, Adviser to the finance minister, said in a post on X.

The Economic Survey for the outgoing FY25-26 would be launched Thursday, he added.

The detailed outlay of the budget is not known, but it is believed that it would be around PKRs 18 trillion.

Earlier, the government was set to present the budget June 5, but it was delayed due to differences with its key ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party of President Asif Ali Zardari, according to official sources.

Then it was indicated that the budget would be presented June 10, but it was once again postponed.

However, the differences have been sorted out and Zardari has already summoned the budget sessions of the National Assembly and Senate.

In a related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday chaired the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), the highest economic decision-making forum, to finalise federal and provincial development plans.

Chairing the meeting, he said the centre held consultations with the provinces on all matters with extreme seriousness, and we made decisions in the best interest of Pakistan.