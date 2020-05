New Delhi: Pakistan Saturday violated ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

At about 10 a.m., the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and intense firing with small arms along the Line of Control in Kirni sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, a defence statement said.

The ceasefire violation along the LoC started even as an encounter was underway in Kulgam district, where security forces were successful in neutralising two terrorists.

IANS