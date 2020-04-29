Mumbai: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who starred opposite Irrfan Khan in ‘Hindi Medium’ has mourned the actors death.

“Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. I’m at a loss for words. RIP Raj Yours Only, Meeta,” tweeted Saba, referencing their on-screen names, Raj and Meeta in the film.

Irrfan was only 54. On Tuesday, he was hospitalised after being diagnosed with colon infection. He had been battling neuroendocrine tumour for several and had been under medical attention for the same.

IANS